PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two accused in home invasion in Rowan arrested by deputies

Ramone Galarza, left, and Ahmad Thomas, right
Ramone Galarza, left, and Ahmad Thomas, right(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion in Rowan County have now been arrested, according to deputies.

On July 13, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office responded to 2605 Eagle Street in Enochville in reference to a past breaking and entering. When they arrived, they encountered four people on the front porch of the house. One of those occupants showed the deputy where the door that had apparently been kicked in.

Once inside the house a deputy reportedly saw a safe that had been shot multiple times. One of shots broke the lock cylinder allowing access to the contents inside the safe.

The deputy was able to speak with one of the victims who said that she was at home when the incident occurred.

According to the report, the victim said that she was in her bedroom when she heard someone kick in the door and yell “LAPD get on the ground!”

According to the victim, three men were inside the residence and one of them was armed with what was believed to be a rifle. The victim said the men pointed the gun at her and told her to get down.

The victim then said that the suspects went into her son’s bedroom, shot the lock out of the safe and removed several handguns and a large sum of cash.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office identified Ramone Dajuan Galarza and Ahmad Obryan Thomas as suspects in this case.

On July 20, members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team along with members of the US Marshall’s Service arrested Galarza and served him with warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, safecracking, felony breaking and or entering, discharging a weapon Into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, injury to personal property, and possession of firearm by felon. He was placed in the detention center with a secured bond of $1,092,500.

On August 7, Ahmad Thomas was arrested and served with warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, safecracking, felony breaking and or entering, discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, and injury to personal property. He was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center on a secured bond of $150,000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
The accident involved a clamp/compression machine at Boral Composites.
1 killed in Rowan Co. industrial accident
Zy’amir Henderson was preparing to begin her first day in the fifth grade.
10-year-old hurt in Salisbury drive-by shooting
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

The incident happened on the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.
One person injured following shooting in West Charlotte, MEDIC says
What you need to know about EG.5
New COVID variant dominating U.S. cases
That inspection followed the installation of a new steel column.
Carowinds’ Fury 325 rollercoaster reopens after final inspection
Signs employees need a mini retirement
Good Question: What is mini retirement?