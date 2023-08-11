Two accused in home invasion in Rowan arrested by deputies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men wanted in connection with a home invasion in Rowan County have now been arrested, according to deputies.

On July 13, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office responded to 2605 Eagle Street in Enochville in reference to a past breaking and entering. When they arrived, they encountered four people on the front porch of the house. One of those occupants showed the deputy where the door that had apparently been kicked in.

Once inside the house a deputy reportedly saw a safe that had been shot multiple times. One of shots broke the lock cylinder allowing access to the contents inside the safe.

The deputy was able to speak with one of the victims who said that she was at home when the incident occurred.

According to the report, the victim said that she was in her bedroom when she heard someone kick in the door and yell “LAPD get on the ground!”

According to the victim, three men were inside the residence and one of them was armed with what was believed to be a rifle. The victim said the men pointed the gun at her and told her to get down.

The victim then said that the suspects went into her son’s bedroom, shot the lock out of the safe and removed several handguns and a large sum of cash.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office identified Ramone Dajuan Galarza and Ahmad Obryan Thomas as suspects in this case.

On July 20, members of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team along with members of the US Marshall’s Service arrested Galarza and served him with warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, safecracking, felony breaking and or entering, discharging a weapon Into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, injury to personal property, and possession of firearm by felon. He was placed in the detention center with a secured bond of $1,092,500.

On August 7, Ahmad Thomas was arrested and served with warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, safecracking, felony breaking and or entering, discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun, and injury to personal property. He was placed into the Rowan County Detention Center on a secured bond of $150,000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.