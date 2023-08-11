PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teacher missing for almost 2 weeks; police seek leads

Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school teacher. (Source: WJLA/SYLLA FAMILY/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENBELT, Md. (WJLA) - Maryland police are asking for the community’s help in the search for a Prince George’s County teacher missing for nearly two weeks.

Mariame Sylla’s son told police she didn’t return to their condo after going for a walk in a park near their home.

That park has been searched. Last week friends held a vigil there.

John Enoh said it’s been hard to sleep since Sylla went missing. They teach together at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, but he said they’re more than co-workers.

“We had lunch together all the time,” Enoh said. “We planned our lessons together. We had lunch outside the school together. We has just so much in common together, so she was more like a sister to me.”

Meadow Platts’ children are students at Dora Kennedy. She said with school starting in less than three weeks, the kids are worried about a teacher they love.

“Like all teachers she has a really important role in children’s lives, but she was particularly warm and a mentor to many of the kids, being strict but in a very kind and gentle way, which is a hard balance to strike,” Platt said.

Enoh and Platt were among several concerned people going out of their way to attend a press conference called by the Greenbelt police chief to offer an update on the search for the missing 59-year-old teacher.

Police Chief Richard Bowers said her whereabouts remain a mystery.

The chief was asked about suspicions of foul play and the discovery of two bodies in Clinton last week.

“We have no information those are related to our case,” Bowers said. “At this point, we continue to proceed as this is a missing person investigation, keeping in mind that we will go where the evidence leads us.”

The absence of information is unsettling for Jameelah Malik. She, too, attended the press conference.

She said she doesn’t know Sylla but she is also a teacher who also walks in the park.

“I go there all the time,” Malik said. “This could have been me, and I live nearby and I thought it was important to support her, you know, as a teacher, very concerning. You go for a walk, and you can’t let your guard down.”

Police said they hope someone with information gives them a call.

