Police investigating after 15-year-old sexually assaulted in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a south Charlotte greenway Friday morning.

The alleged incident happened on the McAlpine Creek Greenway near Elm Lane around 9:30, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

CMPD said the teenage girl was jogging when a man exposed himself to her and began touching her inappropriately.

The suspect is a man in his 20s. He is six feet tall and was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said they will continue to provide an increased presence on greenways across the city.

The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department is also increasing its presence.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.