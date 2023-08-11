One person injured following shooting in West Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting in West Charlotte has left one person hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened on the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for medical attention.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information and we will update you as soon as information becomes available.

