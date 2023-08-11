PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
One person injured following shooting in West Charlotte, MEDIC says

The incident happened on the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting in West Charlotte has left one person hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened on the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries and was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center for medical attention.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information and we will update you as soon as information becomes available.

