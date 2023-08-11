PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New aerial footage shows scope of wildfire devastation in Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina

New footage from a flyover on Thursday shows the devastation in Lahaina after a wildfire tore through the historic town. (Source: KHNL)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - New aerial footage taken during a flyover Thursday morning shows the widespread devastation caused by a deadly wildfire in Lahaina this week.

KHNL reports that it’s not yet clear how many acres the fire burned, but the video shows the scope of the devastation as the oceanfront town was reduced to ash and rubble.

More than 100 National Guard members have been deployed, and more than a dozen helicopters have been doing water drops or search and rescue missions.

Some of the town’s most iconic and historic landmarks have been burned and damaged — from the Baldwin House to Pioneer Inn to Lahaina’s famous banyan tree.

Currently, 53 people have been confirmed killed and dozens injured. However, those numbers could rise as rescue crews continue to make their way through what’s left of the town.

At least 271 structures were confirmed damaged or destroyed by flames.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden issued a national disaster declaration for what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in five years.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
The accident involved a clamp/compression machine at Boral Composites.
1 killed in Rowan Co. industrial accident
Zy’amir Henderson was preparing to begin her first day in the fifth grade.
10-year-old hurt in Salisbury drive-by shooting
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and his wife Abby Cox greet President Joe Biden after he arrives at...
Biden praises political unity at anniversary of the PACT Act expanding veterans benefits
Ramone Galarza, left, and Ahmad Thomas, right
Two accused in home invasion in Rowan arrested by deputies
Maui fire
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires now at 53 as frantic search for survivors continues
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
Biden asks Congress for more than $13B to support Ukraine and $12B for disaster fund