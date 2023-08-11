PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lincoln County man connected to fatal overdose arrested in Mooresville

Authorities learned that he sold substances 35-year-old Adam Wade Nygren that ultimately resulted in Nygren’s death.
27-Year-old Kire Dangelo McNeil
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man in Mooresville who was in connection to a fatal overdose has been arrested in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County Sheriffs arrested 27-year-old Kire Dangelo McNeil after authorities learned that he sold substances 35-year-old Adam Wade Nygren that ultimately resulted in Nygren’s death. An autopsy listed fentanyl, cocaine, clonazepam as the cause of death.

On September 9, 2022, deputies responded to Nygren’s home on Burning Ridge Drive in Mooresville.

A friend of Mr. Nygren told officers he found Nygren dead in the home. Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation and determined the death was caused by an overdose.

McNeil who is charged with felony death by distribution of a controlled substances was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

