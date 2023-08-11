PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
How North and South Carolinians can help relief efforts in Hawaii

The BBB is offering suggestions on how to securely donate to organizations.
At least 55 people have died and thousands more have been displaced.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least 55 people are dead and tens of thousands still missing in the raging wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Samaritan’s Purse, based out of Boone, deployed a team of about eight employees to begin assessing the damage and creating a plan of action.

“We have some equipment left from a previous storm in Hawaii and so that will be shipped over from another island,” Edward Graham, COO of Samaritan’s Purse, told WBTV. “We’ll bring in Tyvek suits, equipment we use for sifting through the ashes. What we do is we help people find closure.”

Organizations like the American Red Cross are also jumping in to help.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross of North Carolina told WBTV:

“The American Red Cross extends our condolences to everyone affected by the tragic wildfires which continue to burn in Hawaii. Most of the fires in Maui are still burning, forcing thousands of residents and tourists to evacuate. The American Red Cross is there, working around the clock to help those affected. Trained Red Cross disaster workers in Hawaii responded immediately, opening shelters in which thousands of people sought refuge from the fires. Thousands of tourists are being evacuated to Oahu and the Red Cross has also opened a shelter there to assist displaced Maui residents and tourists. Working with officials and partners, our teams are providing evacuees with a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during this challenging time and preparing to expand relief efforts if needed. When it is safe to do so, Red Cross teams will help with damage assessment and distributing relief supplies. More help is on the way as disaster teams deploy from the other Hawaiian Islands and across the country. For more information, visit redcross.org.”

If you choose to donate to various relief efforts, the Better Business Bureau recommends proceeding with caution.

Here are simple tips the BBB suggests:

1) Look for experience in disaster relief

2) Donate money rather than goods

3) Examine crowdfunding requests

4) Verify charity trustworthiness

