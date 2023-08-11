Hot and humid weekend, chances of storms heading into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a weekend of heat and humidity along with the chances for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, hot, a stray t-storm possible

Sunday : Scattered PM storms, hot

Monday: Scattered PM storms, hot.

We will wrap up this afternoon warm and mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s. Tonight, there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. For the weekend, high pressure will build to our west and allow temperatures to climb back into the 90s.

Tomorrow a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be hot and humid with heat index values up to 105.

More heat and humidity can be expected on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-90s. In the late afternoon and early evening hours, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Monday will start out mostly sunny and dry but as we get into the hot afternoon hours some scattered thunderstorms will develop; expect highs in the lower 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

