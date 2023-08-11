Hot and humid weekend, chances of storms heading into next week

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a weekend of heat and humidity along with the chances for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.

  • Saturday:  Mostly sunny, hot, a stray t-storm possible
  • Sunday:  Scattered PM storms, hot
  • Monday:  Scattered PM storms, hot.

We will wrap up this afternoon warm and mostly cloudy with highs in the 80s.  Tonight, there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s.  For the weekend, high pressure will build to our west and allow temperatures to climb back into the 90s. 

Tomorrow a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the afternoon but most of the day will be hot and humid with heat index values up to 105.

More heat and humidity can be expected on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-90s.  In the late afternoon and early evening hours, there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. 

Monday will start out mostly sunny and dry but as we get into the hot afternoon hours some scattered thunderstorms will develop; expect highs in the lower 90s.  Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

