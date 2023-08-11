Heart Math Tutoring helping students grow in academics and confidence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The new school year is upon us, and one local nonprofit is helping give students a little extra push.

Heart Math Tutoring specifically targets elementary students who are missing foundational math skills and confidence.

The students are tutored by volunteers, who are recruited and trained by Heart.

Last school year, 1,100 students were tutored by the organization. This year, Heart is partnering with 26 schools, and expects to work with 1,300 students.

Heart provides a fun, game-based curriculum with on-site support at all times.

Since the organization began, 97% of students have met program growth goals, and 92% of teachers have reported a noticed increase in confidence and enthusiasm.

