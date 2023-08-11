PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Family, friends to hold memorial ride, unveil mural for woman killed in Charlotte bike crash

Kristie Crowder died in January after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Plaza Midwood.
Kristie Crowder
Kristie Crowder(Family Photo)
By Mary Calkins
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Morganton woman’s family and friends are continuing to make efforts to keep her memory and spirit alive after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Plaza Midwood this past January. She died the next day.

On Friday night, Kristie Crowder’s family will honor her life with a bike ride through the NoDa neighborhood.

After the ride, there will be a memorial and celebration of life at The Exchange on 36th.

In January, Crowder was riding a new bike she had just gotten for Christmas when she was hit by a driver at the intersection of Hamorton Place and The Plaza.

Shortly after her passing, her family described her as being filled with love and light, a world-traveler, and now an organ donor.

They said doctors immediately found a match for her heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, and other organs were donated to research.

Crowder’s tight knit family said she lives on through those who received her organ donations.

“Her heart is filled with love, her lungs are filled with adventure and freedom,” her father, Buddy Crowder, said. “I feel like when she gives those up, someone is going to accept those and hopefully live a good life because of what Kristie gave.”

A mural will be dedicated in her memory at 7:30 p.m.

The bike ride is free for everyone, but those planning to participate are encouraged to reserve a ticket here.

