Charges sought against man, woman after assault at Carowinds

Carowinds said it is aware of the incident, which happened on Sunday evening.
Noah Calvin Rich IV (left) and D'Laysia Kanizea Watson (right).
Noah Calvin Rich IV (left) and D'Laysia Kanizea Watson (right).(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are seeking to charge two people in connection with an assault that happened at Carowinds this past weekend.

The York County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for 19-year-old Noah Calvin Rich IV and 21-year-old D’Laysia Kanizea Watson, but have since taken Rich into custody. Watson remains on the run.

Both will be charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob. The charges stem from an incident at the park on Sunday around 5 p.m.

Neither the sheriff’s office nor Carowinds provided any specifics regarding the incident.

The theme park said it is aware of the incident and is cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

Noah Calvin Rich IV
Noah Calvin Rich IV(York County Detention Center)

“Carowinds upholds a zero-tolerance policy towards any conduct that jeopardizes our guests’ and associates’ safety and well-being,” the park said in a statement. “We take such incidents seriously and are committed to ensuring that Carowinds remains a safe and enjoyable environment.”

Jail records show that Rich was booked into the York County Jail on Friday morning.

