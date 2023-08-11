PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Black sheep leads flock of 91 sheep to freedom

A black sheep in Maine led a flock of 91 to freedom. (Source: WGME, CONNIE GREENLEAF, ASHLEY LAVOIE, GARDINER POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Brad Rogers, WGME
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GARDINER, Maine (WGME) – Sometimes it just takes one black sheep of the family to lead the others astray, and that’s not just a metaphor for a herd 30 miles inland from the coast of Maine.

Kristian Holbrook of Oaklands Farm blames the escape on one sheep who showed dozens of others how to get past an electrified fence by crawling under it.

“Moe goes out, and everyone says, ‘Hey, if he can do it, we can do it,’” Holbrook explained.

The entire herd of 91 sheep escaped.

“They were happy as can be,” said Ashley Lavoie who lives next door and took video of the escapees. “They were eating the grass and the trees, drinking water out of that barrel. You know, just exploring, enjoying their freedom.”

Fearing another escape, Moe, the ringleader, was separated from the herd and placed in solitary confinement – he’s a repeat offender.

Police officers in the area herded the sheep back home where they belong.

“They just are tired of being in the same spot,” Holbrook said. “I mean, there’s plenty of grass out here, so I can’t think of any other reason. They’re definitely getting fed.”

Experts say sheep are intelligent with good memories and have the ability to learn. They also exhibit emotions and have relationships.

Copyright 2023 WGME via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

