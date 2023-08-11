PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Belmont Drive-In opening ‘very soon’ after nearly a decade of sitting empty

The theater on McAdenville Road has been shut down since 2014.
The Belmont Drive-In is set to reopen "very soon" after nearly a decade of sitting empty.
The Belmont Drive-In is set to reopen "very soon" after nearly a decade of sitting empty.(Belmont Drive-In via Facebook)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A historic drive-in movie theater in Gaston County is set to reopen soon, 75 years after it was first opened.

The Belmont Drive-In, nestled on McAdenville Road between I-85 and Wilkinson Boulevard, has sat empty since it shut down in 2014.

Now, nearly a decade later, the theater is on the cusp of its comeback.

According to the drive-in’s Facebook page, the reopening is “coming very soon.”

“We truly can’t wait for nights under the stars serving our amazing community,” the theater said on social media. “We couldn’t be more thankful for all the support!”

Theater operators said it passed inspection on Monday.

The drive-in first opened in 1948 with a 150-car capacity. Five years later, it had expanded to a 340-car capacity, according to Cinema Treasures.

An exact reopening date has not yet been made public.

From The Archives: Belmont Drive-In reopening Friday night

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Town and Country Ford declined to comment on this story.
Documents: Car dealership employee pulled over driving marked CMPD cruiser
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

The park said it plans to use drones to inspect hard-to-see areas on big roller coasters.
Carowinds addresses ride inspection changes after Fury 325 reopens
Kristie Crowder was riding her new bike in January when she was hit by a car.
Family, friends to hold memorial ride, unveil mural for woman killed in Charlotte bike crash
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
Extension will ensure that no Veteran or survivor will miss out on a single day of backdated...
VA extends deadline through Monday for Veterans and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits backdated to August 10, 2022