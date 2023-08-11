Belmont Drive-In opening ‘very soon’ after nearly a decade of sitting empty

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A historic drive-in movie theater in Gaston County is set to reopen soon, 75 years after it was first opened.

The Belmont Drive-In, nestled on McAdenville Road between I-85 and Wilkinson Boulevard, has sat empty since it shut down in 2014.

Now, nearly a decade later, the theater is on the cusp of its comeback.

According to the drive-in’s Facebook page, the reopening is “coming very soon.”

“We truly can’t wait for nights under the stars serving our amazing community,” the theater said on social media. “We couldn’t be more thankful for all the support!”

Theater operators said it passed inspection on Monday.

The drive-in first opened in 1948 with a 150-car capacity. Five years later, it had expanded to a 340-car capacity, according to Cinema Treasures.

An exact reopening date has not yet been made public.

