Attorney General Merrick Garland announces special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of delegates of the American Bar Association at the group's annual meeting Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Denver. On Friday, he announced he appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden case.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The newly appointed special counsel in the Hunter Biden case says plea deal talks have broken down in the tax and gun case.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday he is appointing a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.

Garland said he is naming David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of the president’s son, as the special counsel.

Garland said on Tuesday that Weiss told him that “in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel, and he asked to be appointed.”

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Garland said.

The move is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into Donald Trump, the former president, and President Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year’s election. It comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

