Alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Laffitte appeals sentencing

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man alleged to have co-conspired with the disbarred attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is looking to appeal his recent prison sentence.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte, 53, to 84 months in prison last week, which works out to be seven years. Laffitte will also have to pay $3.55 million in restitution.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Laffitte appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from the sentence handed down Aug. 1.

A jury found Laffitte guilty of six financial crimes in November. Laffitte was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit bank or wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of wire fraud and three counts of misapplication of bank funds. The crimes are alleged to have involved helping convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients’ legal settlements.

At the sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors reiterated their ask for 108-137 months, or nine to 11.5 years in prison and a restitution payment to victims in the amount of about $3.55 million.

Laffitte’s previous appeals have all been denied.

