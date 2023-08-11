PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Advice on what to ask and look for in your child’s classroom this school year

Erin Harper discussed some questions parents should be asking at the start of the new academic year.
Erin Harper discussed some questions parents should be asking at the start of the new academic year.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With some school districts already back in the classroom and others on their way, it’s the perfect time to brush up on questions for teachers.

Erin Harper, head of the Lower School and Providence Day School, dropped by the QC Life studio to talk about getting off to a good start during the new year.

She talked about what to look for in your child’s classroom, which questions to ask teachers and administrators, and what administrators should want parents to know during the upcoming year.

To hear her advice, be sure to watch our full segment above.

Also Read: Dietician weighs in on Lunchables new recipes for school students

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport
Town and Country Ford declined to comment on this story.
Documents: Car dealership employee pulled over driving marked CMPD cruiser
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography