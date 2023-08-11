PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves couples scrambling

The major tuxedo supplier closed without warning its customers. (Source: KCTV)
By Greg Payne, Mike McKnight and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/WOWT/Gray News) - Many wedding parties across the country are scrambling to find formal wear after Tip Top Tux abruptly shut down Monday.

The major tuxedo supplier closed without warning its customers.

“No announcement, no phone numbers, and nothing on the website; no notice,” said Matt Chamberlain who pulled up to a store for a fitting in Nebraska. “It’s a bit of a problem.”

Brianne Huntsucker and Dimitric Edwards have been planning for their wedding in the Kansas City area and grew concerned when they noticed social media chatter about the business from which their wedding party purchased their tuxes.

“A post came up that a bride in the Kansas City area was stressed because she heard that Tip Top Tux locations were going out of business,” Huntsucker said. “She heard that some of them were starting to close, and their wedding was in a couple of weeks and so, we started panicking.”

They quickly realized Tip Top Tux locations across the country and businesses under their parent company Dapper & Dashing were closed with signs on the businesses that read, “Sorry we are closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend you will not be charged late fees and may keep your tuxedo.”

The company apparently sent an email to employees that said: “I regret to inform you that you are being laid off from your position effective Monday, August 7, 2023. Unfortunately, the company is compelled to cease operations effective immediately.”

Tip Top Tux couldn’t be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 KCTV & WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
Town and Country Ford declined to comment on this story.
Documents: Car dealership employee pulled over driving marked CMPD cruiser
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

Latest News

Kristie Crowder was riding her new bike in January when she was hit by a car.
Family, friends to hold memorial ride, unveil mural for woman killed in Charlotte bike crash
The park said it plans to use drones to inspect hard-to-see areas on big roller coasters.
Carowinds addresses ride inspection changes after Fury 325 reopens
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
CMPD is investigating a sexual assault on the McAlpine Creek Greenway.
Police investigating sexual assault in south Charlotte