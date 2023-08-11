1 killed in shooting near Boone Bojangles, police say

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person is dead after a shooting near a Bojangles in Boone, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Bojangles on Highway 321, according to the Boone Police Department.

Officers said there was some sort of argument when shots were fired. They added someone in a car shot at a person in another car.

The person shot was taken to Watauga Medica Center but was pronounced dead, according to the department. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Police say the person who fired the gun stayed on scene and has not been charged as of right now.

