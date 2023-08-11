1 killed, 2 hurt in head-on collision in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a head-on collision in Iredell County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Old Mountain Road near Marie Duke Lane around 3 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) said.

Troopers said the collision happened after a Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line while heading north on Old Mountain Road, hitting a Ford Explorer head-on.

The driver of the Silverado, 57-year-old Jeffrey Turman Walker, died at the scene. He had been trapped inside the truck.

Officials said the driver and passenger in the Explorer both sustained minor injuries.

An initial investigation did not indicate that either speed or impairment was a factor in the crash.

Related: Man dies after crashing car into 2 Mooresville homes, police say

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.