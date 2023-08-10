Students in Cabarrus County return to class Thursday, district rolling out electric bus

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Cabarrus County Schools are returning to the classroom on Thursday, joining several other districts in North Carolina that are adjusting their calendars this year.

The start date is technically earlier than the state allows, and for most districts, aligns with community college schedules.

Despite the schedule change, school leaders said the biggest change is how they communicate with parents.

This year, district officials said there are three different apps parents will want to download: Edulog, Parent Square and LinqConnect.

Edulog uses GPS to track buses so parents will be able to keep an eye on their child’s bus in real-time and get alerts. Parent Square is a one-stop shop where teachers will upload assignments, links and other important information to keep track of.

As for LinqConnect, meal payments will be moved to the app. Parents can also view menus and find free and reduced meal applications through the app.

Another change coming to Cabarrus County Schools this academic year centers around a new bus it is rolling out.

Thanks to a state grant, the district now owns its first electric bus.

While the bus is obviously more environmentally-friendly than a traditional fuel-powered bus, district officials also said it will save money.

“It’s also the ability to have a cleaner emissions control. We’re not putting harmful emissions into the air,” Art Whittaker, the district’s director of transportation, said. “I think it speaks volumes to what kind of operation we run here.”

Besides not needing fuel, the electric bus doesn’t need a ton of maintenance. Leaders said maintenance on the electric bus only costs about a third of what it takes to keep up a standard diesel bus.

The bus takes about three and a half hours to fully charge, and once charged, can travel 138 miles.

If all goes well with the new electric bus this year, Whittaker said the district hopes to get more in the future.

