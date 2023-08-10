PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Scientists discover new species of giant amphibian in Australia

Scientists discovered a new species of giant amphibian after a fossil was found in a retaining wall in Australia. (Credit: UNSW Sydney, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists have discovered a new species of giant amphibian after its fossil was found in Australia.

The 240 million-year-old fossil was inside quarry rocks that were intended for constructing a wall.

The new species has been named Arenaerpeton supinatus, which means supine sand creeper.

It is believed to have inhabited freshwater rivers during the Triassic period.

Scientists say the fossil shows nearly the entire skeleton and the outline of its skin.

It is rare for something this old to be this intact and with the soft tissue preserved.

The fossil is set to be displayed at the Australian Museum in Sydney later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Zy’amir Henderson was preparing to begin her first day in the fifth grade.
10-year-old hurt in Salisbury drive-by shooting
The accident involved a clamp/compression machine at Boral Composites.
1 killed in Rowan Co. industrial accident
An EF-0 was confirmed just south of Lake Norman along with an EF-1.
NWS: Second tornado confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties

Latest News

Cabarrus County Schools begins new year earlier than normal
Cabarrus County Schools begins new year earlier than normal
Cabarrus County Schools purchased its first electric bus, which will roll out this school year.
Cabarrus County Schools purchases its first electric bus for new school year
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner...
Parent of Coach will buy Versace owner Capri in $8.5 billion deal
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Mar-a-Lago property manager and Trump’s aide are due back in court in the classified documents case