School has started, but Rowan Co. still offers summer fun

The Woodleaf Tomato Festival is set for August 19.
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes began for students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Wednesday, but county leaders want folks to know that the beginning of school doesn’t mean the end of the summer fun.

Summer Fun on the Farm Now - September 2, 2023

Experience fun on the farm with your family and friends at Patterson Farm. It’s here where you’ll be able to explore the farm and get the chance to play on the unique, farm-themed playground and feed barnyard animals all in one place!

Kannapolis Movies & Concerts in the Park August 10, 11 & 13, 2023

Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns with an incredible lineup of great concerts and movies. This month you can look forward to concerts featuring Grand Funk Railroad and Band of Oz, and presentations of the film, Luca.

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Game August 8-13, 15-20, 29-31, 2023

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers only have a few more games left of the season! This month, you’ll be able to catch them playing the Down East Wood Ducks, the Carolina Mudcats and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Brew & Choo Festival August 12, 2023

This one-of-a-kind craft beer meets transportation festival will be held at the N.C. Transportation Museum! Hop on board and sip craft beer as you travel through time on the museum’s grounds by train while sampling brews of local & regional breweries.

Summer Riff’s Concert at the Bell Tower Green August 19, 2023

Next on the Bell Tower Green stage - Runaway June! Runaway June is a female trio consisting of the vocal stylings and musicianship of Stevie Woodward, Natalie Stovall and Jennifer Wayne. Presented by Salisbury Parks & Recreation.

Woodleaf Tomato Festival August 19, 2023

The Annual Woodleaf Tomato Festival is back again to celebrate all things tomatoes! Enjoy incredible entertainment on stage, a parade, contests, local vendors, and of course, the best tomato sandwiches the county has to offer.

College Night Out August 24, 2023

It’s that time again where we welcome all local college students to enjoy a College Night Out! This year, Downtown Salisbury will be hosting a night of games, activities, food, networking and so much more!

For more information on all events, visit www.VisitRowanCountyNC.com

