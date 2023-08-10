PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The pros and cons of using A.I. in the classroom

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence program, also known as generative AI, that debuted in November of last year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As students go off to school or college this year, there’s a new and growing resource they can use to help them with their studies.

The program can, among other things, do school assignments for students without them doing any of the work.

But in some cases, it could actually help them too much, and get them in trouble.

WBTV anchor John Carter has that story as we go back to school.

