Police investigate hotel homicide in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man dead following a homicide at a hotel in Hickory.

According to Hickory Police, 41-year-old Brandon Keith Lovelace called authorities authorities shortly before 8:00 a.m.

Officers arrived to room 203 of the Deluxe Inn on US-70 SW to find Lovelace and an unconscious 54-year-old James Anthony Russell.

Catawba County EMS was called to the scene and determined Russell to be deceased.

Lovelace was still on scene when officers arrived and following an investigation they found that Lovelace and Russell had been in a confrontation prior to officers arriving.

Lovelace suffered injuries from the confrontation and was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was released the same day.

No charges have been filed thus far however, anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

