PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert

The music megastar’s Renaissance World Tour made a stop in Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of waiting, tens of thousands of Beyoncé fans packed Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night.

The music megastar brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City, bringing plenty of hype with her.

Tickets sold out and hotels were fully booked days before the concert took place.

Don’t forget to submit your photos below.

Caption

Related: Businesses plan for economic boost from Beyoncé performing in Charlotte

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Zy’amir Henderson was preparing to begin her first day in the fifth grade.
10-year-old hurt in Salisbury drive-by shooting
The accident involved a clamp/compression machine at Boral Composites.
1 killed in Rowan Co. industrial accident
An EF-0 was confirmed just south of Lake Norman along with an EF-1.
NWS: Second tornado confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties

Latest News

Cabarrus County Schools begins new year earlier than normal
Cabarrus County Schools begins new year earlier than normal
Cabarrus County Schools purchased its first electric bus, which will roll out this school year.
Cabarrus County Schools purchases its first electric bus for new school year
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
Tens of thousands of fans showed up for Wednesday night's Beyoncé concert in Charlotte.
PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert