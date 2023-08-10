PHOTOS: Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of waiting, tens of thousands of Beyoncé fans packed Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday night.

The music megastar brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City, bringing plenty of hype with her.

Tickets sold out and hotels were fully booked days before the concert took place.

Don’t forget to submit your photos below.

Autoplay Caption

Related: Businesses plan for economic boost from Beyoncé performing in Charlotte

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.