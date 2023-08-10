PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hot temperatures, showers, and Isolated storms heading into the weekend

Friday will start of with dry conditions which is a big difference from what we had for the Thursday morning commute!
Friday will start of with dry conditions which is a big difference from what we had for the Thursday morning commute!(WBTV)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot & humid weekend ahead! Few chances for scattered storms into the start of next week.

Friday will start off in the upper 60s to near 70-degrees with dry conditions for the morning commute. A big difference from what we had for the Thursday morning commute!

  • FRIDAY: Seasonable, scattered storms
  • WEEKEND: Hot! Mainly dry to start, scattered storms to finish
  • NEXT WEEK: Starting hot with scattered storms, dry & a little cooler to finish

By the afternoon and evening hours, however, scattered storms are expected to develop. High temperatures will reach right around the 90-degree mark, which is right about where we should be this time of year.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday looks mostly if not completely dry with highs lifting into the mid 90s! By Sunday, highs will top out around 95-degrees in the Charlotte Metro as scattered storms return to the forecast.

Scattered storm chances will linger into the start of next week as we await our next cold front. Highs will go from the low to mid 90s to the upper 80s by the end of the 7-day forecast once that front pushes south.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your work week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

