Heavy rain causes flooding near Central Ave. in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Heavy rain Thursday morning has led to flooding at an east Charlotte road.

Viewer-submitted photos and video show a car stuck in the floodwaters near Central Avenue and Hawthorne Lane.

In one of the videos, a truck is seen trying to push the stranded car out of the flooded street.

According to Medic, no one needed medical attention.

Drivers will want to avoid this area.

