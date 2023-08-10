PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Heavy rain causes flooding near Central Ave. in east Charlotte

In one of the videos, a truck is seen trying to push the stranded car out of the flooded street.
This video provided by Ashlee Bennett shows a car stuck in floodwaters in east Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Heavy rain Thursday morning has led to flooding at an east Charlotte road.

Viewer-submitted photos and video show a car stuck in the floodwaters near Central Avenue and Hawthorne Lane.

In one of the videos, a truck is seen trying to push the stranded car out of the flooded street.

According to Medic, no one needed medical attention.

Drivers will want to avoid this area.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

A car became stuck in floodwaters at Central Avenue and Hawthorne Lane.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Zy’amir Henderson was preparing to begin her first day in the fifth grade.
10-year-old hurt in Salisbury drive-by shooting
The accident involved a clamp/compression machine at Boral Composites.
1 killed in Rowan Co. industrial accident
An EF-0 was confirmed just south of Lake Norman along with an EF-1.
NWS: Second tornado confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
Heavy rain moves across the Charlotte area Thursday morning
I-85 South crash at Poplar Tent Road
I-85 reopened after crash closes multiple lanes in Cabarrus County
Multiple lanes have been closed on I-85 at Concord Mills Boulevard due to a crash.
Crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 near Concord Mills
A crash has blocked lanes on Interstate 77 near Interstate 85 in Charlotte.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-77 N near I-85 in Charlotte