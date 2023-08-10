PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, storms to move through this morning

Beyond the morning hours, there is a chance for more rain this afternoon.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and potentially severe storms are forecasted to move through the WBTV viewing area on Thursday morning.

  • Today: First Alert Weather Day, heavy rain and severe storms
  • Friday: Hot and humid weather returns
  • Weekend: Heat Index near 100 degrees, isolated thunderstorms

The WBTV weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today. A complex of storms will move in through the morning hours and could produce some heavy rain and even some severe storms.

The main threats from these storms would be damaging winds and hail. Flash flooding and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

There is a conditional threat for severe storms this afternoon, but confidence is low on what will transpire after the morning round of storms. If storms do develop this afternoon, damaging winds will be the main threat but there is the possibility for large hail and an isolated tornado.

Friday and the weekend will bring hot, humid weather.

Seasonal highs in the lower 90s are forecast Friday, before inching up into the middle 90s for the weekend. The heat index will likely top out slightly above 100 degrees on Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms are still possible Friday, but Saturday looks mainly rain-free. The weekend could end with a round of thunderstorms late Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

