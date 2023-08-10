PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Chance for isolated storms remains through the evening

Beyond the morning hours, there is a chance for more rain this afternoon.
A complex of storms will move in through the morning hours and could produce some heavy rain and even some severe storms.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and potentially severe storms are forecasted to move through the WBTV viewing area on Thursday morning.

  • Today: First Alert Weather Day, isolated severe storm
  • Friday: Hot and humid weather returns
  • Weekend: Heat Index near 100 degrees, isolated thunderstorms

The WBTV weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today. After an active morning, the atmosphere is going to try and recover. There is a conditional threat for severe storms this afternoon, but confidence is low on what will transpire after the morning round of storms.

If we can get some sunshine and some destabilization to occur this afternoon, a few storms could develop later this afternoon/evening. A few of these storms could become severe.

The main threats from these storms would be damaging winds and hail. Flash flooding and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Friday and the weekend will bring hot, humid weather. Seasonal highs in the lower 90s are forecast Friday, before inching up into the middle 90s for the weekend. The heat index will likely top out slightly above 100 degrees on Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms are still possible Friday, but Saturday looks mainly rain-free.

The weekend could end with a round of thunderstorms late Sunday.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

