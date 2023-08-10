Court documents: Charlotte car dealership employee pulled over driving marked CMPD cruiser, charged with carrying concealed handgun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said CMPD is “extremely disappointed” after an incident involving an employee at Town and Country Ford in Charlotte and a CMPD marked police cruiser.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jamal Baker in May and charged him with misdemeanor carrying a concealed handgun. Court documents state this happened after he was pulled over for driving a police cruiser.

In a statement, Chief Jennings told WBTV:

“CMPD is extremely disappointed that this incident occurred and has communicated to Town and Country Ford that this is unacceptable. CMPD relies on quality vehicles to provide exceptional police service in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. We entrusted Town and Country Ford with the responsibility of maintaining a portion of our fleet, and it is important that this trust remains intact. A marked CMPD police vehicle should be a representation of a legitimate CMPD police officer, and we will continue to implement measures to ensure that this will not happen again.”

According to an arrest sheet narrative filled out by a CMPD detective, officers were attempting to locate a marked CMPD vehicle. That’s when they located the vehicle and observed the defendant, Jamal Baker get into the driver seat and drive off.

It goes on to say officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained Baker without incident. Baker was brought back to the Metro team office to be interviewed by Detectives.

The summary states that Baker told police he had permission to drive the vehicle. The detective called his boss who confirmed his story.

The document says that’s when the detective told Baker that he would not be charged with any crime, which is when Baker asked him to get his firearm out of the glove compartment.

Police say they found the glove box unlocked, with a handgun inside.

The narrative says Baker never told the initial officers that he had a firearm, and it was concealed. Baker does not have a valid concealed handgun permit.

Baker was booked into jail and is facing a misdemeanor of carrying a concealed weapon.

WBTV spoke to Baker on the phone and he chose not to give a comment for this story.

WBTV also spoke to a representative for Town and Country Ford, who also chose not to comment.

Court officials told WBTV Baker waived his right to an assigned attorney and his next hearing is scheduled for August 22nd.

