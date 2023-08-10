CMPD to provide update on deadly hit-and-run in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will provide an update on Thursday regarding fatal crash that happened in the Steele Creek area this past weekend.

The crash, which happened on West Arrowood Road near South Tryon Street, was previously deemed a hit-and-run by police.

Police said Ivan Galvez was killed in the crash after his vehicle was hit by a Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday night.

Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, careless and reckless driving, and operating without a license. He is accused of getting out of the Camaro and fleeing after the crash.

Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila (MCSO)

CMPD is scheduled to provide its update at 11:30 a.m.

Related: Person arrested following deadly hit and run in southwest Charlotte

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.