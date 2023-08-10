PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD to provide update on deadly hit-and-run in Steele Creek

The crash happened on West Arrowood Road on Aug. 5.
The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will provide an update on Thursday regarding fatal crash that happened in the Steele Creek area this past weekend.

The crash, which happened on West Arrowood Road near South Tryon Street, was previously deemed a hit-and-run by police.

Police said Ivan Galvez was killed in the crash after his vehicle was hit by a Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday night.

Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, careless and reckless driving, and operating without a license. He is accused of getting out of the Camaro and fleeing after the crash.

Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila
Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila(MCSO)

CMPD is scheduled to provide its update at 11:30 a.m.

