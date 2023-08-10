PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
CMPD officer, city of Charlotte sued over alleged mishandling of expunged records

In a statement, the CMPD says automatically expunging dismissed charges wasn’t law until December 2021 and cannot be applied retroactively.
The lawsuit stems from the alleged mishandling of expunged records.
The lawsuit stems from the alleged mishandling of expunged records.(MGN)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person who participated in the George Floyd protests and claims officers mishandled expunged records has sued a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer and the city of Charlotte.

Jamie Marsicano was charged with assault on a government official during the protests in uptown Charlotte in 2020, but those charges were dropped in September 2021.

Marsicano was arrested in March 2023 in Atlanta, Ga., in a “mass raid under questionable circumstances” and was accused of an “egregious offense with weak grounds,” according to the lawsuit.

The district attorney in Dekalb County, Ga., contacted CMPD Maj. Brad Koch about Marsciano. The lawsuit alleges that Koch spoke ill of the plaintiff, saying Marsciano was “one million percent likely to commit future felonies,” was a known anarchist and had a reputation for having violent confrontations with police officers.

“Critically, Major Koch referred to a dismissed and expunged Mecklenburg County criminal charge and painted Plaintiff’s character under a violent and twisted light,” the lawsuit states.

Marsicano says that Koch’s actions influenced the judge to order Marsicano to pay a $25,000 bond and wear an ankle monitor.

The plaintiff’s attorneys are seeking damages for the ongoing injuries they claim Koch and the city of Charlotte have caused.

“Based on the records available to us at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, it does not appear that the resisting public officer charge was expunged,” the CMPD statement read, in part. “However, even if the matter had been expunged, and expungement order does not prohibit an officer from speaking with another law enforcement agency about that officer’s independent recollection of the incident.”

