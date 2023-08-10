CMPD: Authorities search for 90-year-old man missing from Charlotte,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.

Authorities are searching for 90-year-old Henry Massey. Massey who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s was last seen leaving his residence on the 600 block of Edgegreen Street.

Massey was last known to be traveling south bound on South Boulevard at Whitton Street in Charlotte. He may be at a scrap yard in Charlotte at the 100 block of Attando Avenue.

Massey is weighs about 150 pounds and is listed at 5′6″ tall. He has short hair, brown eyes, and wears mustard colored pants.

He drives a Gray 2021 Ford F-150 Supercrew with a North Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information about Henry Massey should call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 336-7600.

