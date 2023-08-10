CMPD: 2nd arrest made after speed racing ends in deadly crash in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spontaneous street racing ended in a crash in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area this past weekend, resulting in the death of a teenager and the arrest of a second driver, according to law enforcement.

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department provided an update Thursday on the deadly crash that happened Saturday night on West Arrowood Road near South Tryon Street.

Police said Ivan Galvez, 17, was killed in the crash after his Ford Mustang was hit by a Chevrolet Camaro.

The driver of that Camaro, Paulo Alexis Ramos-Avila, 24 was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, careless and reckless driving, and operating without a license. He is accused of getting out of the Camaro and fleeing after the crash.

CMPD officials said Thursday that a second Camaro was involved in the street racing. The driver of that vehicle, Javoris Williams, 35, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving and spontaneous speed competition, according to police.

The Camaro Williams was driving was also seized.

CMPD Dept. Chief Tonya Arrington said the Camaros’ speeds were 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

“Ivan never stood a chance,” Arrington said. “This case is heartbreaking and what makes it so heartbreaking is it was preventable.”

The deputy chief added that the victim was driving home from work and turning into his neighborhood when his vehicle was struck.

