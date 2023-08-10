PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Arrest made after man stabbed to death in Lancaster Co. home, deputies say

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center where he died, deputies said.
Charles Tidwell Jr. was arrested early Thursday morning.
Charles Tidwell Jr. was arrested early Thursday morning.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death who he’d had previous difficulties with, authorities said.

Charles Tidwell, Jr. was taken into custody early Thursday morning and will be served warrants charging him with murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Old Landsford Road just before 12 a.m. Wednesday and found Stephen Lucas Amerson, 24, on the floor with stab wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Amerson was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center where he died, deputies said.

Tidwell was immediately developed as a suspect after deputies said they interviewed several people who were in and about the house when the stabbing happened.

Investigators said Tidwell and Amerson had prior difficulties. According to witnesses, the suspect burst into the home uninvited and approached and stabbed the victim before running away.

An overnight search for Tidwell took place in several areas in and around the city of Lancaster. Later Thursday morning, deputies said they spotted the suspect near Cross Street and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

“Our condolences are extended to the family and friends of Mr. Amerson,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “A simmering dispute apparently led to this violent confrontation and the senseless death of Mr. Amerson.”

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NFL player Bashaud Breeland was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on Aug. 8.
NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Zy’amir Henderson was preparing to begin her first day in the fifth grade.
10-year-old hurt in Salisbury drive-by shooting
The accident involved a clamp/compression machine at Boral Composites.
1 killed in Rowan Co. industrial accident
An EF-0 was confirmed just south of Lake Norman along with an EF-1.
NWS: Second tornado confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties

Latest News

Cabarrus County Schools begins new year earlier than normal
Cabarrus County Schools begins new year earlier than normal
Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to the Queen City on Wednesday night.
Fans pour into Bank of America Stadium for Beyoncé concert
Cabarrus County Schools purchased its first electric bus, which will roll out this school year.
Cabarrus County Schools purchases its first electric bus for new school year
The incident took place at the 2000 block of West Arrowood road.
CMPD: 2nd arrest made after speed racing ends in deadly crash in Steele Creek