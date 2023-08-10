Arrest made after man stabbed to death in Lancaster Co. home, deputies say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death who he’d had previous difficulties with, authorities said.

Charles Tidwell, Jr. was taken into custody early Thursday morning and will be served warrants charging him with murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Old Landsford Road just before 12 a.m. Wednesday and found Stephen Lucas Amerson, 24, on the floor with stab wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Amerson was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Lancaster Medical Center where he died, deputies said.

Tidwell was immediately developed as a suspect after deputies said they interviewed several people who were in and about the house when the stabbing happened.

Investigators said Tidwell and Amerson had prior difficulties. According to witnesses, the suspect burst into the home uninvited and approached and stabbed the victim before running away.

An overnight search for Tidwell took place in several areas in and around the city of Lancaster. Later Thursday morning, deputies said they spotted the suspect near Cross Street and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

“Our condolences are extended to the family and friends of Mr. Amerson,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “A simmering dispute apparently led to this violent confrontation and the senseless death of Mr. Amerson.”

