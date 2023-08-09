Union County Commissioner Rushing dies

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing died Tuesday evening, according to Union County Government.

According to a statement from the county, Rushing died after battling health issues over the last year. He was a long-serving member of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

“We were hopeful he would make a full recovery, so this certainly is a difficult time,” Union County Government wrote in a statement. “Chairman Rushing loved Union County and was passionate about serving this community. His contributions to Union County have been immeasurable and will leave a lasting impact.”

Rushing leaves behind his wife Anne-Marie and their two children, Reagan and RyLee.

