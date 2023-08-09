Salisbury police officer pulls driver from burning truck after crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury police officer pulled a truck driver from the burning cab of the truck following a crash on I-85 near Jake Alexander Blvd. on Tuesday night, according to the Highway Patrol.

It happened in the northbound lanes under the Jake Alexander Boulevard bridge just before 10:00 p.m.

According to troopers, the truck hit the concrete barrier and the cab of the truck caught on fire. A Salisbury police officer who happened to be driving behind the tractor trailer was able to get the driver out and save his life.

That driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An official cause has not been determined but troopers do not believe the driver was impaired.

Traffic was backed up for hours and two lanes were closed near Exit 75. Those lanes re-opened around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.