PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials: 1 trapped, killed in Rowan Co. house fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an overnight house fire in Rowan County.

According to fire officials, Mount Mitchell Fire Department was called around 3:24 a.m. Wednesday to a fire on the 2200 block of Billy Street, just off East 22nd Street.

When crews got to the scene, they found a single-story home in flames.

One person was reportedly trapped inside. They were pronounced dead.

An active investigation is underway. Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Search continues for 900-pound bull last seen in west Charlotte
Trees were toppled during Monday's storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0...
NWS: EF-0 tornado impacted part of northern Mecklenburg Co.
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
A tree fell on a house in Hickory.
PHOTOS: Storm damage seen across Charlotte area

Latest News

The shooting was reported Tuesday night on North Jackson Street.
10-year-old shot in Salisbury, airlifted to trauma center
The Rowan-Salisbury School System has one of the earliest start dates in North Carolina this...
Rowan-Salisbury students, staff return to school on Wednesday
The district is going back to school earlier than normal, which means it had less time to hire...
Kannapolis City Schools set for first day of class despite staffing challenges
The SBI said the primary purpose of threat assessment is the prevention of targeted violence.
SBI holds special safety session ahead of new Rowan-Salisbury school year
Selma Burke Middle School is opening this academic year within the Mooresville-Graded School...
Mooresville-Graded School District returns to classroom, opens new middle school