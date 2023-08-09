Officials: 1 trapped, killed in Rowan Co. house fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in an overnight house fire in Rowan County.

According to fire officials, Mount Mitchell Fire Department was called around 3:24 a.m. Wednesday to a fire on the 2200 block of Billy Street, just off East 22nd Street.

When crews got to the scene, they found a single-story home in flames.

One person was reportedly trapped inside. They were pronounced dead.

An active investigation is underway.

