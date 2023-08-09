PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NWS: Second tornado confirmed to have gone through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties

By Rachel Coulter and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two tornadoes have now been confirmed by the National Weather Service out of Greenville-Spartanburg from Monday’s storms.

The first was an EF-0 with estimated max winds up to 85 mph based on the damage seen in Mecklenburg County. The tornado was on the ground from 5:06-5:10 p.m. for a path length of 1.8 miles.

Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday night's storms in the Charlotte area.
Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday night's storms in the Charlotte area.(WBTV)

The second tornado was an EF-1 that started in Catawba County, tracked through Iredell County and ended in Rowan County.

The National Weather Service is still conducting their assessment and additional information will be made available as soon as the survey is complete.

Not only were two tornadoes confirmed from Monday night’s storms, but damaging wind gusts left widespread tree and power line damage across the area.

Another First Alert Weather Day is in place for Thursday. Watch us live on WBTV and through the WBTV free First Alert Weather App for rain and storm timing updates.

Watch continuous weather coverage below:

