Mooresville-Graded School District returns to classroom, opens new middle school

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Along with a handful of other North Carolina school districts, students and teachers at Mooresville-Graded School District are returning to the classroom on Wednesday.

The district has made some big changes over the summer, including the addition of a new middle school that will welcome more than 600 students this morning.

Back in 2020, Iredell County voters passed a $115 million bond, which paid for the construction of Selma Burke Middle School. The new school is a state-of-the-art building that can hold up to 900 students.

While the school itself is new, its name is enriched in history. Named after Selma Burke, the world-renowned artist from Mooresville is perhaps best known for her portrait of Franklin Delano Roosevelt on the U.S. dime.

District leaders said that by celebrating her legacy, they hope Burke can be an example for their students.

“We’re a school district, but our school district encompasses our community,” Tanae Sump-McLean of the Mooresville-Graded School District said. “When we invite people in, we want them to know we are Mooresville. We are the school district, but we are also here for our community and our parents.”

School leaders have high academic expectations this year and are hoping to continue ranking as one of the top school districts in North Carolina.

One major academic change the district is making this year, though, is a grade reconfiguration.

Previously, sixth grade was a part of the district’s intermediate school. Now, intermediate will now be third, fourth and fifth grades, with sixth grade now becoming part of the middle school.

The elementary school will continue to serve grades kindergarten through second grade.

The bell at the brand-new Selma Burke Middle School rings at 7:55 a.m.

