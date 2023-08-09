Man dies after crashing car into 2 Mooresville homes, police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after he crashed his car into two homes in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

According to police, it happened on English Hills Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the car, driven by Michael Sherrill, 52, of Mooresville, ran off the road and hit two homes, leaving heavy structural damage.

The crash happened on English Hills Drive Wednesday afternoon. (WBTV)

Sherill died at the scene and no one else was in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, police said a medical condition contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are examining evidence recovered at the scene.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.