Man dies after crashing car into 2 Mooresville homes, police say

The car ran off the road and hit two homes, leaving heavy structural damage.
The car ran off the road and hit two homes.
(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead after he crashed his car into two homes in Mooresville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

According to police, it happened on English Hills Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Police said the car, driven by Michael Sherrill, 52, of Mooresville, ran off the road and hit two homes, leaving heavy structural damage.

The crash happened on English Hills Drive Wednesday afternoon.
(WBTV)

Sherill died at the scene and no one else was in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, police said a medical condition contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are examining evidence recovered at the scene.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

