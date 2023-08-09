Man charged with second-degree murder following deadly high-speed crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-speed crash killed one person Sunday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

The crash happened around 10:09 p.m. on Pineville-Matthews Road.

Police found an Acura off the right side of the road with heavy damage on the passenger side, and an Infiniti with heavy front-end damage, according to a press release.

The passenger of the Acura, later identified as Sheronda La Shanetta Woody Wilson, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Infiniti, Gregory Joseph Rhoads, was speeding on Pineville-Matthews Road.

According to CMPD, an officer saw the car speeding and activated emergency equipment in order to catch and conduct a traffic stop.

Just prior to the CMPD officer catching up to the Infiniti, the car, traveling southwest on Pineville-Matthews Road, hit the passenger side of the Acura, driven by Kenneth Devon Faison.

Police say the impact of the crash caused the Acura to slide off the right side of the roadway into a nearby brush. Faison, Rhoads, and a passenger in the Infiniti were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At no time was the CMPD officer in pursuit of Rhoads’ speeding vehicle.

Faison and Rhoads were both screened for impairment and were both determined not to be impaired at the time of the crash.

Excessive speed, failing to stop for a police vehicle, and running a red light are contributing factors in this crash.

On Monday, August 7,

Rhoads was released from the hospital on Aug. 7. He had been placed under arrest on an involuntary manslaughter warrant obtained by detectives earlier that day.

He was later charged with:

Murder (second-degree)

Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury (felony)

Possession of marijuana (felony)

Possession with intent to sell and distribute (felony)

Maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance (felony)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

The CMPD’s Internal Affairs Office also responded to conduct its own administrative investigation.

Anyone with information should call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

