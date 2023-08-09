Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Iredell County, department says

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - One man was taken into custody following an officer-involved shooting in Iredell County, authorities said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, after obtaining an arrest warrant, authorities arrested 30-year-old Jessie Michael Teno following an incident with a deputy on the scene.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Rebekah Lane.

Deputies said Teno was armed with a crowbar and rushed toward a deputy during an attempt to place him into custody. During the struggle with the deputy, Teno was shot but was still trying to resist arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody and treated by deputies, who immediately administered medical care while EMS was called to the scene, officials said.

Teno was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official, misdemeanor resist a public officer, misdemeanor damage to property, and multiple outstanding arrest warrants.

Following the incident, the deputy involved in the fight with the suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. He was then placed on administrative leave, per departmental police, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was issued a $309,000 bond on the charges.

