Mad Miles celebrates Beyoncé in a unique way ahead of Uptown concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Runners with Mad Miles running group celebrated Beyoncé ahead of her concert at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Runners focused on fitness while also playing some of the singer’s biggest hits.

Cryserica Jeter, a member of Mad Miles said aside from the concert Wednesday, Beyoncé is thought of highly within the organization.

“Beyoncé is very influential in Mad Miles, specifically our dance community because we have about three to four line dances to her music,” she said.

Hundreds of runners came out to the event.

Mad Miles hosts weekly runs on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Camp North End and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Elizabeth Park.

