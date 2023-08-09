Mad Miles celebrates Beyoncé in a unique way ahead of Uptown concert

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Runners with Mad Miles running group celebrated Beyoncé ahead of her concert at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Cryserica Jeter, a member of Mad Miles said aside from the concert Wednesday, Beyoncé is thought of highly within the organization.

“Beyoncé is very influential in Mad Miles, specifically our dance community because we have about three to four line dances to her music,” she said.

Hundreds of runners came out to the event.

Mad Miles hosts weekly runs on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Camp North End and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Elizabeth Park.

Related: Businesses plan for economic boost from Beyoncé performing in Charlotte

