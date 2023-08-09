Lawsuit to be filed against CMPD officer, city of Charlotte Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lawsuit will be filed Wednesday against a CMPD officer and the city of Charlotte.

Jamie Marsicano was charged with assault on a government official in 2020 during the George Floyd protests in Charlotte, but those charges were dropped in September 2021.

Marsicano’s attorneys claim CMPD Maj. Brad Koch mishandled expungement records when he discussed the dropped charges with a Georgia prosecutor to help them in another case. They argue since the charges were expunged, they should have been treated like they never happened. They also argue that Maj. Koch’s actions influenced the judge to order her to pay a $25,000 bond and wear the ankle monitor.

In a statement Tuesday, CMPD said automatically expunging dismissed charges wasn’t law until December 2021, and cannot be applied retroactively. It also appears that Marsicano’s charges haven’t been expunged.

CMPD also said Koch spoke to law enforcement in Georgia about his recollection of the events in 2020, which he’s legally allowed to do.

Marsicano’s attorneys are seeking damages for the ongoing injuries they claim Koch and the city of Charlotte have caused.

The lawsuit will be announced at 9 a.m. in front of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

