Kannapolis City Schools set for first day of class despite staffing challenges

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With nine schools and 5,400 students, Kannapolis City Schools is one of the smaller districts in the area, but the system has accomplished some big things in academics and sports.

Being a small system can present challenges when it comes to staffing, though. Kevin Garay is starting his third year as superintendent, and said it is currently the biggest challenge the system is facing.

The system moved up this year’s start date, so the summer break was shorter. Garay called that a “short runway,” and said the district is working to hire for many teaching positions.

”The challenge has never been greater,” he said. “We had a shorter summer that’s compounded by getting teachers, getting certified staff in front of students so there’s this big push to do that, to prepare. There’s all the operational pieces with school nutrition, transportation. All of those are important, but I think our biggest challenge is where a lot of the focus goes, where the energy goes, attention goes. The build-up to this opening day goes to staffing.”

Kannapolis City Schools is offering incentives for qualified teachers, which those specializing in special education as a priority, Garay said.

Despite the staffing challenges, the superintendent said the district is offering unique programs in several schools, including dual-language immersion and drone technology.

The drone technology program is offered at A.L. Brown, which is the system’s only high school, and is one that regularly scores well in academics and sports.

For the high school and the system’s eight other schools, Garay said this year is about the three P’s: people, parents and programs.

”We’re excited about the year, we’re excited about continuing the good work we’ve done in Kannapolis City Schools,” he said. “We really want to engage parents more. That’s been an ongoing focus, but we want to ramp that up even more this year and just continue to get our name out into the region. Into the community and into the region, to the state, celebrating our people while celebrating the programs that we have and the opportunities that we have in this district.”

While Kannapolis City Schools is surrounded by larger systems in Cabarrus, Rowan and Mecklenburg counties, Garay called his district a hidden gem, and is one he hopes will shine a little brighter this year.

