JCSU students excited ahead of Beyoncé's tour stop in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fans from across the Carolinas and beyond will pack Bank of America Stadium Wednesday night to see Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour stop in Charlotte.

The excitement is building across the Queen City, including at Johnson C. Smith University in west Charlotte. Fans at JCSU are getting into formation ahead of the big act.

The excitement on campus includes the drumline and students creating a special welcome video for Queen Bey.

Hey @Beyonce! Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte's ONLY HBCU, welcomes you to Charlotte for your concert this week. Our students, staff and alumni gathered to groove to your some of your RENAISSANCE hits. @RenaissanceWT RT with #JCSUWelcomesBeyoncé https://t.co/2Zhf72IaUq — Johnson C. Smith U. (@JCSUniversity) August 7, 2023

On Tuesday, excitement was growing at Johnson C. Smith University.

“Honestly, I’m pretty excited for the whole event,” student Kofi Asafu-Adjaye said.

“Everybody thinks of her as the queen and she’s in the Queen City,” Sydlie Fleurimond, JSCU’s student government association president, said.

“I’m running the album back, I’m having rehearsals every day,” Jasmine Woosley said.

From choosing outfits to learning dance moves, Beyoncé fans are preparing for her to take the stage at Bank of America Stadium. Woosley, a fan and JCSU student, is taking rehearsals seriously.

“This is the last day people can talk to me as a regular person because come Thursday, I would have been a woman who saw Beyoncé in person,” Woosley said.

She created the video of Johnson C. Smith welcoming Beyoncé to the Queen City, in the hope the superstar notices the school and visits.

“We wanted to bring a little bit of attention, but at the same time we always want to greet those who bring energy to our city,” Asafu-Adjaye said.

For those without tickets, JCSU will give away concert tickets to two students in good financial status with the university.

“It’ll be amazing if I got a ticket to go to her concert. It means I get to see one of my favorite artists,” Cameron Curtis said.

As the beat drops and fans get in formation, students want Beyoncé to put a spotlight on JCSU.

“Hopefully she brings a little attention to the only HBCU in Charlotte,” Asafu-Adjaye said.

