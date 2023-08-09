PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘It’s going to be hard for her’: Woman recovering after crash involving stolen vehicle kills 1, injures 5

A 21-year-old woman is now recovering from her injuries after a horrific crash. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Winnie Dortch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A deadly crash in Ohio last week left one woman dead and injured five others.

WOIO reports that 21-year-old Janet Reyes died on the scene and her friend, 21-year-old Maylyn Navarro, is recovering from severe injuries at a hospital.

Feliz Rosa, Navarro’s father, described her as “a beautiful daughter that likes to help a lot of people.”

Police in Cleveland said the accident took place on Thursday in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood when a group of teens fleeing officers in a stolen Kia vehicle crashed into Navarro’s car.

“We are going to fight because chasing in the city has to stop,” said Rosa. “Too many innocent people dying.”

Surveillance video of the crash shows Navarro’s white car heading down Pearl Road and turning left. Debris can then be seen flying across the road as the vehicles collide.

Police officers responded to the crash within seconds.

Rosa said his daughter suffered multiple injuries and is now in stable condition.

“They had to put in a prosthetic eye,” Rosa said. “She is moving her arm and responding to the doctor’s voice.”

Navarro reportedly opened her eyes for the first time since the crash on Monday.

“It’s going to be hard for her,” said Rosa.

Rosa said he looks forward to officials stepping forward to press charges. He also said parents need help with raising their children.

“The city and the government have to give back to the parents,” he said. “It’s too much for the parents to correct their kids. That’s why we got too many problems. Kids want to do whatever they want to do.”

Rosa also shared a message of thanks for a good Samaritan who helped his daughter after the accident.

“I want to say thank you to the young Black guy that pulled my little girl out of the car, because God used him,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a longhorn bull that got loose Monday night in...
Search continues for 900-pound bull last seen in west Charlotte
Trees were toppled during Monday's storms. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0...
NWS: EF-0 tornado impacted part of northern Mecklenburg Co.
Bashawn Harris is listed as the district's assistant superintendent of human resources.
Union County Public Schools administrator on leave following weekend arrest
A Watauga County man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to child...
75-year-old man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography
Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance Tour to Charlotte on Wednesday night.
Road closures announced ahead of Beyoncé concert in uptown Charlotte

Latest News

The shooting was reported Tuesday night on North Jackson Street.
10-year-old shot in Salisbury, airlifted to trauma center
The Rowan-Salisbury School System has one of the earliest start dates in North Carolina this...
Rowan-Salisbury students, staff return to school on Wednesday
The district is going back to school earlier than normal, which means it had less time to hire...
Kannapolis City Schools set for first day of class despite staffing challenges
The SBI said the primary purpose of threat assessment is the prevention of targeted violence.
SBI holds special safety session ahead of new Rowan-Salisbury school year
Selma Burke Middle School is opening this academic year within the Mooresville-Graded School...
Mooresville-Graded School District returns to classroom, opens new middle school