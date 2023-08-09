PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Forecast looks clear, warm for Beyoncé concert before rain returns Thursday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as more rain and storms could move through.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast is looking good and clear for Wednesday night’s Beyoncé concert at Bank of America Stadium.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s by the time the show starts, and rain chances are slim.

That wasn’t the case earlier this week, as two confirmed tornadoes touched down on Monday. The National Weather Service determined Tuesday that one appeared in north Mecklenburg County and the other went through Catawba, Iredell and Rowan counties.

The weather calmed down Tuesday, and will remain so today, but that will change Thursday. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared as another round of showers and storms could move through the area.

After Thursday, the forecast will turn hot and humid into the weekend.

