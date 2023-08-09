Floyd named to Cabarrus Board of Education

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Brian Floyd, a 2000 graduate of Concord High School, has been appointed to the Cabarrus County Board of Education. Floyd replaces Tim Furr, who resigned in July before being appointed to the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners.

Floyd will serve out the remainder of Furr’s term through November 2024, and will be sworn in on Monday, August 14 at the beginning of the monthly Board of Education business meeting at 6 p.m.

“I’m excited to have an opportunity to serve this community,” said Floyd, who is also a Cabarrus County Schools’ parent and a former teacher at Concord High School. “It’s an important Board because of the work it does, and I’m excited to be able to join. “I believe I bring a unique combination of experience. As a product of Cabarrus County Schools, as a parent of students, and a former teacher, it’s a unique combination that few people have. That’s important especially when we’re talking about something as large as redistricting. I bring many perspectives to the process, and my priorities are always doing what’s best for kids and families. I believe the current Board members share those priorities as well.”

Floyd was selected from five finalists, who were each invited to speak at the Monday, August 7th regularly scheduled work session of the Cabarrus Board of Education. After hearing from the finalists, the current six Board members each voted individually by scoring each candidate on a 5-4-3-2-1 process. Ballots were tabulated by Assistant Superintendent John LeGrand with Board attorneys Gil Middlebrooks and William Isenhour serving as tabulation monitors.

The selection and voting method had been agreed upon by the remaining Board following Furr’s resignation.

“The process was kind of a whirlwind,” added Floyd. “When Tim (Furr) was appointed to the County Commissioners, a lot of folks reached out to me about the Board seat. I thought about it and talked it over with my family, and I ultimately decided to send an application. What it came down to for me was - when you see a need, I felt like I had an obligation to meet that need.”

To be considered to fill the vacancy, a large pool of prospective candidates each submitted a resume to the Board Clerk by the deadline of Monday, July 24. Those prospective candidates were then narrowed to five finalists by the current Board members.

Finalists were notified by email and invited to speak at last night’s meeting. Prospective candidates not selected to appear before the Board were also notified by email. The remaining finalists included Carolyn Carpenter, Melanie Freeman, Namrata Kachroo, and Greg Mills.

“There were many qualified applicants, and narrowing those down was a difficult process,” said Board Chair Denise Adcock. “I would like to say that we are thrilled to have Brian Floyd join the Board of Education and look forward to his swearing-in at next Monday’s Business Meeting.”

